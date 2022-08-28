ST. LOUIS – Sunday afternoon’s rainfall forced the early closure of the Festival of Nations in Tower Grove Park.

The International Institute’s annual event went virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic and returned under limited capacity guidelines last year at 9 Mile Garden. Despite the late washout, organizers were thrilled to have the festival back at its original location at Tower Grove Park. They estimate around 100,000 people turned out for the festival.

“We want to make sure that you’re rubbing elbows with your neighbors, whether you knew it or not, before the weekend,” said Carrie Brickey Brown, a spokeswoman for the International Institute. “We want to make sure that you’re exposed to some great diversity because we know it’s here and this is the perfect melting pot for it.”