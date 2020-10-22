Festus High School football player charged with rape

FESTUS, Mo. – The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Festus High School football player with rape for an assault that occurred over the summer.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, court documents say Austin Anderson sexually assaulted a female at a friend’s home in Festus. Police said the female refused Anderson multiple times before the assault.

The female did not report the rape and did not tell anyone about it because she was unsure what to say, according to the court documents. She finally told her mother about the assault in August and her family contacted Festus police.

Anderson, a senior at Festus High School, was 17 at the time of the alleged incident and thus considered a legal adult.

Anderson was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy. The Post-Dispatch reported he posted a $40,000 bond and was released from jail.

The Post-Dispatch reached out to the Festus School District for comment. A spokesperson would not discuss Anderson’s eligibility or potential discipline but said the team was following state athletic guidelines.