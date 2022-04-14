ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 26-year-old Festus man has been accused of driving around in a van and attempting to lure young girls into his vehicle.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said charged Darrell Ray Sanders on Thursday with two counts of enticement of a child and one count of possession of child pornography. Sanders remains jailed on a $300,000 cash-only bond.

On Tuesday, police in Kirkwood received two separate reports of a man attempting to convince two young girls—ages 11 and 8—to get into his minivan near Evans and W. Jewel avenues between 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

One of the girls was standing on the sidewalk when the suspect pulled up in his van and asked to see her toes. In the other instance, the suspect drove up to a girl on a scooter and asked her to come see something in his van. That girl ran away and hid.

Police said they detained Sanders late Wednesday afternoon and he admitted to driving the van and calling out to both girls. Sanders allegedly told police he’d had sexual thoughts related to underage children.

Police claim Sanders granted them permission to search his phone. Officers found a video of child pornography.