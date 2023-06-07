JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Festus Police Chief Doug Wendel said there was no cover-up in his department’s investigation of a deadly crash involving Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Colby McCreary, 29. McCreary’s wife, Savannah, 28, was killed.

Now, more than a month later, investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol allege McCreary was speeding and drunk at the time of the crash. He’s been fired from the sheriff’s department. McCreary’s father, Jeff, is the police chief in DeSoto, located in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak issued a statement that on April 30, Lt. Colonel Tim Whitney of the sheriff’s department “called Festus Police Chief Doug Wendel to ask about the incident and, if necessary, offer investigative support. Colonel Whitney was told Festus police officers had wrapped up the investigation, and the driver showed no signs of impairment.”

“(Their) officer says there was no signs of impairment that night of the crash. Then we fast forward to June 6, and the information we get from the highway patrol is dramatically different from that,” said Grant Bissell, a spokesperson for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. “The sheriff is trying to make it clear: number one, we were not involved in any portion of the investigation. Number 2, yeah we were given information on April 30, that is drastically different from what we have now.”

A benefit for the McCreary family was planned at the Eagles Hall in Arnold on Saturday. The event is now canceled amid news of the charges against McCreary: first-degree involuntary manslaughter and DDWI death of another.

The couple has two children, ages 10 and 4.

Festus police found McCreary showed no signs of impairment at the crash scene, according to Wendel.

Witnesses told officers McCreary drifted from the roadway, and the vehicle overturned around 1 a.m. Both he and his wife were ejected and badly injured.

“Due to those conditions and being on the side of the highway, it was not possible, nor did the officers have a reason to believe, they needed to do any field sobriety testing,” Wendel said. “Our officers did absolutely nothing wrong on the scene … they did not determine any smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person.”

About 10 days after the accident, Wendel’s department became aware of information that McCreary had been drinking at a Jefferson County bar before the crash. It was at that point, Festus police asked for the highway patrol to get involved.

“May 10, we reached out to the highway patrol within hours of receiving that information requesting assistance with the investigation from that point forward,” Wendel said. “We called the highway patrol, we said here is the information we have … at no point in time was this ever intended to be any type of cover-up or mislead anybody.”

A court document said hospital toxicology testing put McCreary’s blood alcohol content at .17%, more than twice the legal limit. It also said the vehicle’s data recorder showed McCreary was driving 87 mph just before the crash impact.

He is free on bond.

There have been no calls for the Missouri State Highway Patrol to look into how the initial handling of the investigation.

“The request made for the Patrol in this incident was to investigate the crash,” said Dallas Thompson, a spokesperson for MSHP. “We were not requested to investigate any officers involved in the investigation as to what they did or did not do.”

McCreary’s attorney, Gabe Croker issued the following statement:

“This is a tragic situation that no family should ever have to face. While it is easy to form an opinion based on information alleged in the charging documents, I would encourage everyone to wait until all facts are available to them before rushing to judgment.”

McCreary’s family issued this statement:

“Our family is grieving the loss of Savannah who was an incredible wife, mother, and daughter-in-law. Savannah was a shining light to all who knew her. We are intensely focused on the mental health of our grandchildren, who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We love and support our son Colby unconditionally and will remain steadfastly by his side despite the allegations he is facing. We offer our sincerest gratitude to everyone who has offered their support during this incredibly sad and challenging time for our entire family.”

“The children have been absolutely victimized by this whole situation,” Bissell said. “We are not walking away or turning our backs on them.”

He said that a new fundraiser for them was in the works.