ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The manager of a child day care was charged Wednesday for allegedly leaving crystal methamphetamine on the floor where infants were present.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the Manchester Police Department, the incident occurred on June 16 at the Kidsplay Childcare and Preschool in Manchester.

Police had received word of a possible controlled substance at the day care.

An officer searched the facility and located a small plastic baggie on the floor of the infant room. The baggie contained a large crystal and crystalline dust. Eight infants were in the room at the time.

Police claim the director of the day care, identified as Nichole Doster of Festus, had left the baggie on the floor. Doster allegedly agreed to allow an officer to check her purse.

The officer found another baggie containing crystals inside an interior purse pocket. A lab later confirmed the substances in the purse and the baggie on the floor were crystal methamphetamine.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Doster, 36, with eight counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.