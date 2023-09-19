ST. LOUIS – All Fields Food grocery stores are officially closed, and theirs employees let go.

According to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the chain’s flagship store in Lafayette Square and its downtown location closed Saturday with no notice. Three of their other stores also closed earlier this summer.

Owner Chris Goodson previously shared that he was selling the grocery chain to an employee-led group. However, his spokesman said on Monday that the plan has not come to fruition.

He says Goodson is currently negotiating with all employees and companies owed money, and an auction agency is helping the company sell off its remaining inventory.