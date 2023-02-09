ST. LOUIS — Fields Foods will celebrate the grand opening of its newest shop at the new Expo at Forest Park apartments on February 9 at 5 p.m.

The Expo project fits perfectly with the goal of the St. Louis grocery chain, Fields Foods, to help poor neighborhoods get back on their feet and bring back what the store’s founder, Chris Goodson, calls “true urban living.”

Goodson is passionate about communities and revitalizing St. Louis neighborhoods. Fields Foods was founded by Goodson, who is also a developer and has resided in St. Louis for a long time, because there were not enough nice grocery stores in the city.

Goodson says that the 287 apartments in the Expo are right above the store, so the people who live there can have a “shop in your pajamas experience.” It is also conveniently located near the St. Louis MetroLink to help customers and employees get to their destinations.

Over 300 modern apartments are in the recently finished Expo, which is at 299 DeBaliviere Avenue in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood. The Missouri History Museum and Forest Park are also nearby. Fields Foods is located on the first floor.

At the grand opening, the grocery store will open its fifth site. A sixth facility, in Pagedale, North St. Louis County, will open soon.