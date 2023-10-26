ST. LOUIS – The Fields Foods’ flagship store in Lafayette Square is officially up for sale.

According to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the store is listed for more than $4 million. Fields Foods began closing its St. Louis area stores earlier this summer after receiving a number of lawsuits over unpaid rent and owed taxes.

The grocery chain shut down its remaining stores last month. The Lafayette Square building has been on the market for a few weeks now, but there have been no offers.

A hearing on Fields Foods late city taxes is scheduled for December 6.