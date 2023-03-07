ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A new Fields Foods location is opening in St. Louis County. It’s replacing the old Save-A-Lot on Page Avenue that closed in 2021.

A grand opening ceremony for the Fields Foods is at 5:00 p.m. This is the 6th Field Foods location in the St. Louis metro area, and the first one in St. Louis County.

Missouri’s largest private sector union isn’t happy about the new store, though. They plan to protest at the ribbon cutting – saying fields foods offers low pay and minimal benefits.

The president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 David Cook released a statement saying he’s “happy to see grocery stores opening their doors in food deserts” – but not if they “don’t provide good wages and quality benefits”

He also accuses the company of suppressing worker’s right to organize a union. Cook shared that Fields Foods Owner, Chris Goodson, is building his business on the backs of the taxpayers and should meet the standard set by other hometown grocers.