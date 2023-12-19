O’FALLON, Mo. – Interstate 70 was closed in both directions in O’Fallon, Missouri, late Tuesday afternoon due to a fiery crash involving two tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at TR Hughes Boulevard. An exact time could not be immediately determined.

Both tractor trailers caught fire, along with another vehicle. Firefighters and other first responders raced to the scene, and the fires were extinguished shortly after 6:50 p.m.

O’Fallon police closed all eastbound lanes at Highway K. Meanwhile, St. Peters police shut down the westbound lanes at Highway 79.

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s accident reconstruction team responded to determine the cause for the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.