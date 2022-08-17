ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A fight between brothers Sunday in the Spanish Lake neighborhood of north St. Louis County led to gunfire.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

A court document said a shooting was reported at a home in Spanish Lake. When officers arrived, they found that shots were fired during an argument between the 25-year-old, his 16-year-old brother, and a 15-year-old, a friend of the brother’s. Several bullet holes were in a “wall at the bottom of a stairwell leading to the basement.” Multiple 9mm shell casings were also found. Police said these findings were consistent with the witnesses’ story that the 25-year-old was upstairs when he fired down the stairs at the two teens.

A black 9mm pistol was found on top of a cabinet in the kitchen near the staircase to the basement.

The 25-year-old was taken into custody and admitted to arguing with his brother. He said once he pulled out his gun, his brother pulled out a “silver handgun from a hole in the basement wall.” He said the 16-year-old then pointed his gun at him. At this point, the 25-year-old said he chose to put his gun in his pocket, and his brother also put his gun down. The 15-year-old then picked up the 16-year-old’s gun, and an argument broke out once again. The 25-year-old said he then ran to the top of the stairs. The 15-year-old then threatened him and said if the 25-year-old came downstairs, he would be killed. The 25-year-old told police that he responded by saying the 15-year-old needed to leave, and then the 25-year-old fired one “warning shot” down the stairs. The 25-year-old told police “he could not remember firing any other shots.”

Police said they only recovered one gun at the home, and it was the 25-year-old’s black 9mm.