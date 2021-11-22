Fight card revealed for Guns ‘N Hoses

ST. LOUIS – The countdown is on for the 34th annual Guns ‘N Hoses fundraiser, airing live exclusively on FOX 2.

The event is only two days away. The fundraiser goes towards families of fallen first responders. On Monday night, we learned who’s going head-to-head in the ring on Thanksgiving Eve.

“We’re super excited be back!” Guns ‘N Hoses President Dan Stokes said.

The 2021 event is raising money for the biggest group of fallen first responders yet.

“Unfortunately, this year we are honoring 10 first responders that died in the line of duty since 2019. It’s the most ever in our 34-year history. We are here for those families,” he said.

Both teams met up at Helen Fitzgerald’s Tuesday evening. Men on teams Blue and Red stepped on the scale for their weigh-in and met their rival for Wednesday.

The event has raised around $9 million in 34 years for BackStoppers. Executive Director Ron Battelle says it all goes towards helping families of fallen heroes.

Dustin Chandler (Team Blue) versus Corey Franklin (Team Red) is one of the most anticipated match-ups, but they don’t fight for fame.

“We know how much good BackStoppers does for our community. First responders and families and any fallen fire or police. So, we can both get in here and help raise money for that cause,” Chandler said.

Whether you’re rooting for Team Blue or Team Red, it’s a cause worth the price of admission.

“Gonna be good fight, a lot of punches!” Franklin said.

Guns ‘N Hoses is Wednesday at the Enterprise Center and will be streamed live on FOX 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees will have to provide a vaccination card or a negative COVID test taken within three days of the event in order to enter the venue.