MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Three people were taken to a hospital and a fourth person was arrested following a shooting and stabbing on a MetroLink train.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday on an eastbound train between the Shrewsbury-Landsdowne I-44 Station and the Sunnen Station in Maplewood.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Transit was notified of the shooting and officers met the train when it arrived at Sunnen Station.

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, one person with a stab wound, and another had suffered a cut. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police took a fourth person into custody.

Investigators suspect an altercation led to the shooting and stabbing, but provided no additional information.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.