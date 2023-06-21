ST. LOUIS – For more than 20 years, nurse Denise Broeker at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital has helped medically fragile babies by offering a special kind of breast milk.

Pasteurized human donor milk helps protect preemies from illness and infection. Since Broeker is retiring and Cardinal Glennon wants to honor her, they’re hosting a ‘Fill The Freezer’ event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

You can drop off frozen breast milk at the Cardinal Glennon drop-off depot if the milk bank does not approve you.

Cardinal Glennon shared that they need more than 1,000 milk donors every year. You can learn more about the donations here.