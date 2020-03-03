Filmmaker to turn newly purchased Frank Lloyd Wright house into museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – A rarely seen Frank Lloyd Wright house in west St. Louis County could be opening to the public.

“Mr. Wright’s fundamental philosophy is what’s called organic architecture, which was the attempt to marry the building into the site,” said Michael Miner, CEO FLW Revival Initiative.

For filmmaker Michael Miner, his lens has been focused on the works of architect and designer Frank Lloyd Wright. He’s produced documentaries about the designer’s work across the United States.

And when the opportunity came to purchase the Pappas House, he pressed the pause button on any possibility of this unique home on the National Registrar of Historic Places being demolished.

“We want people to be able to sit in the chairs and on the couch,” Miner said. “We’re not going to require booties and people wear gloves when they come in here.”

It took Ted and Bette Pappas four years to build this concrete Frank Lloyd Wright house. When they finished in 1964 it was one of two Wright homes in St. Louis and the second-largest Usonian automatic home.

Miner’s love of preservation means the structurally-sound home will remain, albeit with a few major repairs that will have to take place. He intends to open the space as a museum, where scholars of Wright could stay and study.

“We’re certainly going to help tourism in St. Louis in general,” Miner said.

The famed architect who designed the home included more than 500 glass insets, allowing natural light throughout the one-story structure; a structure that will need some TLC for FLW.

“That is the essence of Mr. Wright’s philosophy,” Miner said. “Organic architecture that fits in the surroundings and feels like it’s part of the surroundings as if it grew out of the ground.”