ST. LOUIS – It’s the final day for the City Museum’s ‘Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive.’

The supplies will be donated to KidSmart for distribution to students in need at 160 area schools.

If you bring any of these five items – markers, glue bottles, spiral notebooks, and scissors – you can get $5 off a weekday ticket to the museum. Teachers and school staff can get free general admission if they bring their school ID.

The City Museum is also hosting its ‘Spaced Out’ event on Friday. If you didn’t know, the Dome on the museum’s rooftop used to be the St. Louis Science Center’s planetarium.

On Friday night, it’ll be used as the dance floor for a party under the stars. You’re invited to dress in an out-of-this-world outfit, take space-themed selfies, and enjoy some galactic goodies and cocktails.

It’s for visitors 21 and older. The event runs from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.