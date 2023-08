ST. LOUIS – Monday is the final day to vote absentee in a small special election in the St. Louis Hills Business District.

Voters are being asked whether to impose a 50 cent property tax for every $100 of property valuation. If approved, the tax would run through 2029.

Absentee ballots can be cast at the St. Louis Election Board Office on North Tucker Boulevard from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A photo ID is required.