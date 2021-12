ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area families can help survivors of the recent tornadoes while, at the same time, celebrating the holiday season.

The Busch Family Group who owns Grant’s Farm will donate the proceeds from the two final nights of the Grant’s Farm Holiday Lights Drive-Thru Experience. The final nights are January 1 and January 2.

The money will go to the Greater St. Louis Area chapter of the American Red Cross, and it will be earmarked for tornado relief.

Click here for tickets.