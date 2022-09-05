ST. LOUIS – The fourth and final leg of the Gateway Cup starts Monday in the historic Benton Park neighborhood.

Monday’s rain could present a challenging obstacle for some riders, but the Benton Park Classic race itself is geared to test rider’s stamina and speed. The fourth race of the Gateway Cup happens Monday. It’s a technical 1.7-mile course that winds around Benton Park and Anheuser-Busch.

The weekend was full of other events that went through neighborhoods like the Hill. Event director Michael Weiss said each course presented its own unique challenges.

“It’s called the Hill for a reason, so there’s a low point on the course, and every lap, they’re going have to climb back up to the top of Southwest Avenue. Which is not a super steep hill but when you’re hitting it at 35 miles an hour for about 70 minutes, the 30th time you go up that hill all out it’s going to separate the athletes,” Weiss said.

Arsenal at McNair is where the start and the finish line are located.

There are nine races included in the Benton Park Classic happening Monday. They start around 10 a.m. and last until after 5 p.m. The final two races of the day are the women’s pro and men’s pro.