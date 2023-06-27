ST. LOUIS — A groundbreaking for a project to help connect more waterways in Forest Park was held Tuesday morning. This project will continue through the 2023 summer. It will restore several features including the Seven Pools waterfall, Round Lake, Bowl Lake and add a pavilion on its shoreline.

This is the final phase of the connected waterway project in Forest Park. It focuses on features in eastern portions of the park. The Forest Park Master Plan has already established a 2.5 nautical mile Taylor Kindle River. It has reshaped the way humans and wildlife interact with water in the park.