Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME)

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Missouri U.S. Rep. Cori Bush recently criticized a deleted tweet from Twitter CEO Elon Musk regarding his comments on the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri.

In screenshots of a tweet that Musk has since deleted, he said, “#StayWoke shirts come from the Ferguson protests.” The tweet ended with another claim: “The whole thing was a fiction.”

Jones replied, “I’m out,” hinting she is done using her personal Twitter account after the comments. She offered the following response on her personal account @tishaura to Musk’s deleted tweet last Thursday:

“This is the final straw for me. I’m out. … Y’all can have this bird app. … #PeaceOut“

Bush also took to Twitter on Saturday to express her disapproval of Musk’s deleted tweet.

“..@elonmusk, leave St. Louis/Ferguson out of your disingenuous, ignorant pseudo intellectualism. You don’t know the first thing about our movement.



The last time I checked, not a single person is asking an out of touch, failed businessman, the son of an apartheid benefactor who harvested emeralds on the backs of Black people in South Africa his thoughts on a Black-led social movement. Leave St. Louis out of your mouth.”

Jones and Bush’s personal and professional Twitter accounts are still up and running days after they replied.

In August 2014, Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old Black man, was shot to death by police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson following an altercation. Police reports from 2014 say that Brown was killed because he was thought to have stolen from a nearby store.

Brown’s death raised national attention to police brutality and racial inequality in the United States during the early stages of the Black Lives Matter movement. His death led to weeks of protests in Ferguson and other U.S. cities, including violent confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement.



Eventually, the U.S. Department of Justice formally announced charges would not be filed against Wilson in the incident. Many witnesses told authorities that Brown’s hands were up when he was killed, though DOJ investigators found there was not enough substantial evidence to conclude that.

Musk’s tweet on Ferguson came after he shared a 12-second video via Twitter with shirts reading “#StayWoke” shirts in a closet on Tuesday evening. A reply from Musk to that tweet remains online, offering a link to federal court documents on the 2014 shooting death of Brown. The tweet about “Ferguson” has since been deleted.

Musk took over as CEO of Twitter in October after a $44 billion deal to purchase the company. According to Associated Press reports, Musk has described himself as a free speech absolutist prior to the acquisition, and he is widely expected to revamp Twitter’s content moderation policies.