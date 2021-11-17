Finalists of St. Louis County “I Voted” sticker contest announced

ST. LOUIS – Over the course of 10 days and almost 7,000 votes cast by the public, the three finalists of the “I Voted” sticker contest were recently announced.

The St. Louis County Board of Elections partnered with the St. Louis County Library to seek out the next creative design. The contest began in mid-September in which “all voters and aspiring voters” submitted artwork for a new “I Voted” sticker.

Students in grades sixth through 12th and those 18 and over who live in St. Louis County were eligible to participate. Entries were due Oct. 15 and the public voted to select the best artwork in each age category.

Parkway South Middle School student Mariam Rana was selected in the sixth through eighth grade age category; Pattonville High School student Tara Wang was ninth through 12th age category and; Kathryn Owens of Brentwood was selected in the 18 and older age category, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Election Board.

Each selected artwork will be professionally printed into the “I Voted” stickers and distributed at polling places throughout St. Louis County starting next year, according to the press release.

A ceremony recognizing the winning artists will be held later this year.