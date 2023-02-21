Churches and other organizations are holding their annual fish fries this year. Find a fish fry near you by using the map on this page or checking the directory. Don’t see your preferred location? Add a fish fry by filling out this form.
St. Louis Fish Fry Directory
Most fish fries are held on Fridays during Lent. Some organizations have them on Ash Wednesday and other special dates. Check their websites for more information.
|Organization
|City
|Start
|End
|St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
|St. Louis
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Valmeyer Knights of Columbus
|Valmeyer
|4:00 PM
|7:30 PM
|St Teresa Men’s Club Fish Fry
|Belleville
|4:00 PM
|7:30 PM
|Holy Trinity Catholic Church
|Fairview Heights
|3:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church
|St. Louis
|5:00 PM
|7:30 PM
|Waterloo Sportsmans Club
|Waterloo
|4:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|St Joan of Arc Parish
|St. Louis
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Ellis Grove Volunteer Fire Department
|Ellis Grove
|4:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|Mary Queen of Peace Parish & School
|Webster Groves
|5:00 PM
|7:30 PM
|VFW POST 3944
|St Louis
|10:30 AM
|7:00 PM
|Incarnate Word Knights of Columbus
|Chesterfield
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Tower Grove Church
|St. Louis
|3:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|American Legion post 400
|Fenton
|3:00 PM
|7:30 PM
|St Alban Roe Parish Knights of Columbus Council 12022
|Wildwood
|4:30 PM
|7:00 AM
|Gateway Corkball Club
|Saint Louis
|11:00 AM
|8:00 PM
|Quail Restoration Association
|Belleville
|5:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|St. Rose Philippine Duchesne
|Florissant
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Church
|Dardenne Prairie
|4:30 PM
|8:00 PM
|Christ the King Parish
|University City
|4:30 PM
|8:00 PM
|Evangelical United Church of Christ
|Godfrey
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|American Legion Post 365
|Collinsville
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|St. John Paul II
|St. Louis
|4:30 PM
|7:00 PM
|Knights of Columbus
|St. Charles
|4:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|St. Ferdinand Parish
|Florissant
|3:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|St. Peter’s Catholic Church–Kirkwood
|Kirkwood
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Smithton Turner Society
|Smithton
|5:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|Knights of Columbus Council 6165
|Columbia
|3:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|St. Henry Men’s Club & the Ladies of St.Henry
|Belleville
|4:00 PM
|7:30 PM
|Our Lady Catholic Church – Festus
|Festus
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|St Cecilia Catholic Church
|St. Louis
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|First Unitarian Church
|St. Louis
|5:30 PM
|7:00 PM
|Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
|Saint Louis
|4:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|Payne Chapel AME Church
|Duquesne
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Knights of Columbus at Sacred Heart – Elsberry
|Elsberry
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|St. Philips Evangelical Lutheran Church
|St. Louis
|11:00 AM
|4:00 PM
|Millstadt Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 7980
|Millstadt
|4:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
|House Springs
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Knights of Columbus 1143
|Edwardsville
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church
|St. Louis
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Knights of Columbus
|Fairview Heights
|3:03 PM
|7:00 PM
|St. Anthony of Padua High Ridge
|High Ridge
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Knights Council 2951
|Florissant
|3:30 PM
|7:00 PM
|High Ridge Elks Lodge #2455
|High Ridge
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|St. Paul Catholic Church
|Fenton
|3:30 PM
|7:00 PM
|St. Peter Catholic Church
|St. Charles
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|VFW Post 2866
|St. Charles
|3:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Mary Queen of Peace Parish
|Webster Groves
|5:00 PM
|7:30 PM
|Incarnate Word Knights of Columbus
|Chesterfield
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Knights of Columbus
|Godfrey
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|St. Patrick Knights of Columbus
|Wentzville
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Our Lady of the Presentation
|Overland
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|St Clare of Assisi (Ellisville)
|Ellisville
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Sacred Heart Parish-Valley Park
|Valley Park
|4:00 PM
|7:30 PM
|St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
|Saint Charles
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Queen of All Saints
|St. Louis
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Saint Patrick Knights of Columbus
|Wentzville
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Saint Andrew Catholic Church
|Saint Louis, Missouri 63125
|4:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Millwood Knights of Columbus
|Silex
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|St. Charles Elks
|Saint Peters
|4:30 PM
|7:00 PM
|St. Clare of Assisi
|Ellisville
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Holy Infant Catholic Church
|Ballwin
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Knights of Columbus
|Troy
|4:30 PM
|7:00 PM
|Most Sacred Heart, Eureka
|Eureka
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Sullivan Knights of Columbus
|Sullivan
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|St. Joseph Josephville School
|Wentzville
|4:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|All Saints Catholic Church St Peters
|Saint Peters
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
|Mehlville
|4:30 PM
|7:00 PM
|The Spanish Society
|St. Louis
|4:00 PM
|7:00 AM
|Florissant Elks Lodge
|Florissant
|4:00 PM
|7:30 PM
|Catch 22s Fish & Burger Joint
|Dexter
|11:00 AM
|8:00 PM
|O’Fallon Knights of Columbus #2269
|O’Fallon
|5:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|America Legion Posr 253
|Festus
|11:00 AM
|6:00 PM
The Lenten fish fry is a long-standing tradition in the Midwestern United States, particularly in heavily Catholic areas such as Wisconsin, Ohio, Missouri, and Illinois. It takes place during the season of Lent, which is the period of 40 days leading up to Easter.
During Lent, Catholics are traditionally required to abstain from meat on Fridays, as a form of penance and sacrifice. The fish fry tradition emerged as a way to provide an alternative to meat-based meals, and has since become a popular social event.
The fish fry typically takes place at a church, community center, or restaurant, and involves deep-fried fish (usually cod or perch), along with sides such as French fries, coleslaw, and macaroni and cheese. The event often features live music, raffles, and other activities, and is a way for communities to come together and socialize.
Many churches and organizations use the fish fry as a fundraiser, with proceeds going toward charitable causes or the upkeep of the church or community center. Overall, the Lenten fish fry tradition has become an important part of Midwestern culture, and a way for people to come together and celebrate during a period of religious observance.