Churches and other organizations are holding their annual fish fries this year. Find a fish fry near you by using the map on this page or checking the directory. Don’t see your preferred location? Add a fish fry by filling out this form.

St. Louis Fish Fry Directory

Most fish fries are held on Fridays during Lent. Some organizations have them on Ash Wednesday and other special dates. Check their websites for more information.

OrganizationCityStartEnd
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic ChurchSt. Louis4:00 PM7:00 PM
Valmeyer Knights of ColumbusValmeyer4:00 PM7:30 PM
St Teresa Men’s Club Fish FryBelleville4:00 PM7:30 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic ChurchFairview Heights3:30 PM7:30 PM
Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox ChurchSt. Louis5:00 PM7:30 PM
Waterloo Sportsmans ClubWaterloo4:00 PM8:00 PM
St Joan of Arc ParishSt. Louis4:00 PM7:00 PM
Ellis Grove Volunteer Fire DepartmentEllis Grove4:00 PM8:00 PM
Mary Queen of Peace Parish & SchoolWebster Groves5:00 PM7:30 PM
VFW POST 3944St Louis10:30 AM7:00 PM
Incarnate Word Knights of ColumbusChesterfield4:00 PM7:00 PM
Tower Grove ChurchSt. Louis3:00 AM6:00 PM
American Legion post 400Fenton3:00 PM7:30 PM
St Alban Roe Parish Knights of Columbus Council 12022Wildwood4:30 PM7:00 AM
Gateway Corkball ClubSaint Louis11:00 AM8:00 PM
Quail Restoration AssociationBelleville5:00 PM8:00 PM
St. Rose Philippine DuchesneFlorissant4:00 PM7:00 PM
Immaculate Conception of Dardenne ChurchDardenne Prairie4:30 PM8:00 PM
Christ the King ParishUniversity City4:30 PM8:00 PM
Evangelical United Church of ChristGodfrey4:00 PM7:00 PM
American Legion Post 365Collinsville3:00 PM8:00 PM
St. John Paul IISt. Louis4:30 PM7:00 PM
Knights of ColumbusSt. Charles4:00 PM8:00 PM
St. Ferdinand ParishFlorissant3:00 PM7:00 PM
St. Peter’s Catholic Church–KirkwoodKirkwood4:30 PM7:30 PM
Smithton Turner SocietySmithton5:00 PM8:00 PM
Knights of Columbus Council 6165Columbia3:00 PM7:00 PM
St. Henry Men’s Club & the Ladies of St.HenryBelleville4:00 PM7:30 PM
Our Lady Catholic Church – FestusFestus4:00 PM7:00 PM
St Cecilia Catholic ChurchSt. Louis4:30 PM7:30 PM
First Unitarian ChurchSt. Louis5:30 PM7:00 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic ChurchSaint Louis4:00 PM8:00 PM
Payne Chapel AME ChurchDuquesne4:00 PM7:00 PM
Knights of Columbus at Sacred Heart – ElsberryElsberry4:00 PM7:00 PM
St. Philips Evangelical Lutheran ChurchSt. Louis11:00 AM4:00 PM
Millstadt Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 7980Millstadt4:00 PM8:00 PM
Our Lady Queen of Peace ChurchHouse Springs4:00 PM7:00 PM
Knights of Columbus 1143Edwardsville4:30 PM7:30 PM
Our Lady of Providence Catholic ChurchSt. Louis4:00 PM7:00 PM
Knights of ColumbusFairview Heights3:03 PM7:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua High RidgeHigh Ridge4:00 PM7:00 PM
Knights Council 2951Florissant3:30 PM7:00 PM
High Ridge Elks Lodge #2455High Ridge4:00 PM7:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic ChurchFenton3:30 PM7:00 PM
St. Peter Catholic ChurchSt. Charles4:00 PM7:00 PM
VFW Post 2866St. Charles3:30 PM7:30 PM
Mary Queen of Peace ParishWebster Groves5:00 PM7:30 PM
Incarnate Word Knights of ColumbusChesterfield4:00 PM7:00 PM
Knights of ColumbusGodfrey4:00 PM7:00 PM
St. Patrick Knights of ColumbusWentzville4:00 PM7:00 PM
Our Lady of the PresentationOverland4:00 PM7:00 PM
St Clare of Assisi (Ellisville)Ellisville4:00 PM7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Parish-Valley ParkValley Park4:00 PM7:30 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic ChurchSaint Charles4:00 PM7:00 PM
Queen of All SaintsSt. Louis4:00 PM7:00 PM
Saint Patrick Knights of ColumbusWentzville4:00 PM7:00 PM
Saint Andrew Catholic ChurchSaint Louis, Missouri 631254:00 PM6:30 PM
Millwood Knights of ColumbusSilex4:00 PM7:00 PM
St. Charles ElksSaint Peters4:30 PM7:00 PM
St. Clare of AssisiEllisville4:00 PM7:00 PM
Holy Infant Catholic ChurchBallwin4:30 PM7:30 PM
Knights of ColumbusTroy4:30 PM7:00 PM
Most Sacred Heart, EurekaEureka4:00 PM7:00 PM
Sullivan Knights of ColumbusSullivan4:00 PM7:00 PM
St. Joseph Josephville SchoolWentzville4:30 PM6:30 PM
All Saints Catholic Church St PetersSaint Peters4:00 PM7:00 PM
St. Luke’s United Methodist ChurchMehlville4:30 PM7:00 PM
The Spanish SocietySt. Louis4:00 PM7:00 AM
Florissant Elks LodgeFlorissant4:00 PM7:30 PM
Catch 22s Fish & Burger JointDexter11:00 AM8:00 PM
O’Fallon Knights of Columbus #2269O’Fallon5:00 PM7:00 PM
America Legion Posr 253Festus11:00 AM6:00 PM

The Lenten fish fry is a long-standing tradition in the Midwestern United States, particularly in heavily Catholic areas such as Wisconsin, Ohio, Missouri, and Illinois. It takes place during the season of Lent, which is the period of 40 days leading up to Easter.

During Lent, Catholics are traditionally required to abstain from meat on Fridays, as a form of penance and sacrifice. The fish fry tradition emerged as a way to provide an alternative to meat-based meals, and has since become a popular social event.

The fish fry typically takes place at a church, community center, or restaurant, and involves deep-fried fish (usually cod or perch), along with sides such as French fries, coleslaw, and macaroni and cheese. The event often features live music, raffles, and other activities, and is a way for communities to come together and socialize.

Many churches and organizations use the fish fry as a fundraiser, with proceeds going toward charitable causes or the upkeep of the church or community center. Overall, the Lenten fish fry tradition has become an important part of Midwestern culture, and a way for people to come together and celebrate during a period of religious observance.