Churches and other organizations are holding their annual fish fries this year. Find a fish fry near you by using the map on this page or checking the directory. Don’t see your preferred location? Add a fish fry by filling out this form.

St. Louis Fish Fry Directory

Most fish fries are held on Fridays during Lent. Some organizations have them on Ash Wednesday and other special dates. Check their websites for more information.

The Lenten fish fry is a long-standing tradition in the Midwestern United States, particularly in heavily Catholic areas such as Wisconsin, Ohio, Missouri, and Illinois. It takes place during the season of Lent, which is the period of 40 days leading up to Easter.

During Lent, Catholics are traditionally required to abstain from meat on Fridays, as a form of penance and sacrifice. The fish fry tradition emerged as a way to provide an alternative to meat-based meals, and has since become a popular social event.

The fish fry typically takes place at a church, community center, or restaurant, and involves deep-fried fish (usually cod or perch), along with sides such as French fries, coleslaw, and macaroni and cheese. The event often features live music, raffles, and other activities, and is a way for communities to come together and socialize.

Many churches and organizations use the fish fry as a fundraiser, with proceeds going toward charitable causes or the upkeep of the church or community center. Overall, the Lenten fish fry tradition has become an important part of Midwestern culture, and a way for people to come together and celebrate during a period of religious observance.