Find a St. Louis fish fry with this 2022 map for Lent

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Churches and other organizations are holding their annual fish fries this year. Find a fish fry near you by using the map on this page or checking the directory. Don’t see your preferred location? Add a fish fry by filling out this form.

Many Christians abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, which is why some people think of this time of year as the “fish fry season.” Lent officially begins Wednesday, March 2 with Ash Wednesday and lasts until Thursday, April 14.

Last year, parishes had to do online orders only due to the pandemic. Now, 2022 has presented another challenge. Inflation is driving up the price of fish. Paper products and containers are also more expensive. It may be due to staff and supply shortages.

The 40-day period of Lent serves as a time for Christians to engage in acts of prayer, fasting and almsgiving in preparation for the celebration of Easter. Why 40 days? It commemorates the same amount of time Jesus spent fasting in the desert before starting his public ministry.

The word “lent” is an old Germanic word, “lenz,” Schlag explains, which means spring. Because Lent falls during the transition from winter to spring, it also signifies new life, a common theme associated with Easter.