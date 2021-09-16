Find out what Missouri city ranked in the top 25 on ‘Best Cities’ list

ST. PETERS, Mo – The city of St. Peters has been listed as the 22nd best place to live in America by Money Magazine.

St. Peters makes its sixth appearance on this list and the third time in the last five years. It is the only city in Missouri to make the list this year.

“If you’re looking for a place with great job opportunities but a homey, small-town feel, you’ll find few spots better fitting than St. Peters.” Money Magazine writes.

Noted in the magazine were home prices, low unemployment rates, and more.

“We are honored that Money Magazine has again recognized St. Peters as one of our nation’s best places to live. All of us together, City staff, residents, businesses, and elected officials have worked hard to build a great place to live, work, play and raise a family,” states St. Peters Mayor Len Pagano.

