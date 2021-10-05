Find the most decorated Halloween homes in St. Louis area here

This 2017 photo released by Charles Fremont shows a home decorated for Halloween in Webster Groves, Mo. On a typical Halloween in the St. Louis suburb, neighbors go all out to decorate their houses and yards with spooky skeletons, tombstones and jack-o’-lanterns as up to 1,000 people pack the blocked-off street to carry on an old tradition: Tell a joke, get a treat. This Halloween is going to be vastly different for many. Parents and governments are weighing whether door-to-door trick-or-treating can safely happen. (Charles Fremont via AP)

ST. LOUIS – People are used to searching for lights around Christmas, but some St. Louis residents get extremely into their Halloween displays.

A St. Louis area website has a map for families in order to find the most decorated haunted houses.

St. Louis Holiday Light Hopping creates maps for people to find the most decorated houses. They want everyone to know that they do not install lights.

Of course, Christmas lights are more popular, but the website has 40 houses listed with addresses for Halloween lovers to visit.

If your house is decorated particularly spooky for Halloween you can click here to add it to St. Louis Holiday Light Hopping’s list.