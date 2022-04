ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The cause of a fire at Missouri’s first Capitol building in St. Charles is under investigation Monday morning.

The fire started at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the building on Historic Main Street. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly and the building suffered minor damage.

The site served as the first Capitol when Missouri gained statehood in 1821 until the new Capitol in Jefferson City was finished in 1826.