NORMANDY, Mo. – Firefighters scrambled to respond to a three-alarm fire Thursday afternoon at an apartment building home in Normandy.

The fire occurred at Castle Park Apartments, located in the 7300 block of St. Charles Rock Road.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misidentified the site of the fire as a nursing facility, which is located next door.