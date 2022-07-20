LEMAY, Mo. – There is a fire at the Republic Services Recycling Plant located near I-55 and Bayless in South St. Louis County. The cause of the fire is not known at this time but temperatures outdoors are nearly one hundred degrees.

This is not the first time recycling at the plant has caught fire. A two-alarm fire broke out there last summer and fire crews had to shut down the ramp from the highway as they worked to put out the fire.

The wind has been known to blow trash from the plant onto the highway. Complaints have been filed with the St. Louis County Council earlier this year. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has been contacted about the issue.