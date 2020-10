Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 2009, a few days before Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving which kicks off the holiday shopping season. Retailers are hoping doorbuster deals will stimulate sales despite the weak economy. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two people suffered minor injuries in a fire that occurred inside of a St. Charles Walmart.

Authorities said the fire happened at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

A rack of clothes were set on fire in front of the fitting rooms in the clothing department. The victims refused treatment.

The sprinkler system was activated and controlled the fire. The building was evacuated upon arrival.

The investigation is ongoing.