ST. LOUIS – A vacant one-story brick building in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of St. Louis was on fire Tuesday morning.

The fire started at about 5:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Davison Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department reported the fire was in the basement and the first floor. The fire was under control by about 6 a.m.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.