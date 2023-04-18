ST. LOUIS – A fire at a fabricating business in south St. Louis is under investigation.

St. Louis firefighters responded to calls about a fire in the 4500 block of Ridgewood Avenue Tuesday night. After firefighters extinguished the blaze at the Custom Fabricating Company, they discovered what appeared to be several different areas where fires started.

The multiple points of origin lead investigators to believe arson is possible. The two-alarm fire did not result in any injuries.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.