Fire breaks out at scrapyard in Wellston

WELLSTON, Mo. – A fire broke out at Scrap Solutions on Page Avenue and Sutter Avenue Saturday afternoon.
Stltoday.com reports that an employee said the fire began in a junked vehicle around 3:30 p.m. and spread to other vehicles.
There were no injuries reported.
