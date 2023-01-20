ST. LOUIS – A large fire broke out at one of the largest puppet theaters in the country on Friday night.

Firefighters said when they arrived on the scene at the 4100 block of Laclede Avenue, which houses Bob Kramer Marionnettes in the Central West End, heavy flames were coming out the back of the building.

Capt. Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department said that one person was taken to a hospital, and another is unaccounted for.

Around 60 firefighters continue to work to put out the fire.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.