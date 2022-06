ST. LOUIS – A four-family house was on fire early Thursday morning in south St. Louis.

The fire started just before 1:30 a.m. on Alaska Avenue near Itaska Street. The fire appeared to have started in one unit on the second floor. Everyone got out safely.

Water crews were also called to that location because of a suspected water main collapse.

