Fire causes $8,000 of damage to school playground; juveniles to blame

SULLIVAN, Mo.– The playground at Sullivan Elementary School was set on fire and juveniles are allegedly to blame. There was about $8,000 of damage done.
The Sullivan Independent reports the playground went up in flames Monday, April 26 and brought heavy black smoke to the downtown area.
It was the playground rubber that was on fire but the strong winds in the area helped spread the fire quickly.
The paper reports the police were able to identify the juveniles from video at the school and interviews.
The juveniles may face punishment in the juvenile system, their parents may be held liable for the expenses of replacing the damage according to the police.