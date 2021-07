ARNOLD, Mo. – The Pear Tree Inn in Arnold, Missouri was evacuated at about 12:00 a.m. Friday due to a fire.

The hotel is located in the 1200 block of Drury Lane.

The fire was big enough that a second alarm sounded for more help to fight the flames.

Everyone got out safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

