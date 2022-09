ST. LOUIS – A vacant building in north St. Louis partially collapsed after catching fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to Marcus Avenue near Leduc Street in north St. Louis at about 4 a.m. Officials said the fire started in the basement and they found no one inside.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

