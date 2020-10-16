Fire chief in rural Missouri berates, fights local police during traffic stop

BOURBON, Mo. – The fire chief in a rural Missouri town is off the job after getting into a fight with local police officers following a traffic stop. The incident was caught on dashcam video.

Bourbon police said the man in the video seen arguing and spewing profanities toward officers is Daniel Whatley, the chief of the Bourbon Fire Protection District.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9. Police stopped an SUV they claim was speeding and had recently run a stop sign.

The SUV eventually pulled over, and Whatley and two other people exited the vehicle. The officer told them to get back in the vehicle. That’s when police say Whatley began arguing with the officer.

The officer called for back-up and a fight broke out between the three officers and the three people in the SUV.

The case was turned over to the Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Nobody at the prosecutor’s office would comment, saying the matter is under investigation. The Bourbon police chief didn’t want to do an interview either, saying he believes the video speaks for itself.

Whatley was suspended as fire chief. In a phone interview with FOX 2, he said he’s eager to tell his side of the story but wants to consult with his lawyer first.

