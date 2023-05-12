ST. LOUIS – Fire crews rescued at least three people from an SUV stranded on Interstate 64 amid massive flooding from a water main break Friday afternoon.

A busy stretch of Interstate 64 is flooded in St. Louis during rush hour Friday afternoon due to a water main break. The interstate is flooded in both directions near Tamm Avenue. Drivers are backed up for several miles and traffic has been shut down in both directions.

As the flooding first occurred around 4:15 p.m., a few cars attempted to cross through waters before law enforcement blocked the area of the flooding. Because of that, one SUV ended up stuck in high waters.

SkyFOX, powered by Bommarito Automotive Group, spotted fire crews helping out at least three people out of an SUV, including one boy. Everyone inside the car was rescued safely and not hurt, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

It’s unclear how soon the Interstate might be cleared amid the situation. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.