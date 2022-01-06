Fire damages boats at West Alton, Missouri’s Harbor Point Yacht Club

WEST ALTON, Mo. – Fire damaged a boat dock and six large boats in West Alton, Missouri Wednesday night.

The fire started just before 10 p.m. at the Harbor Point Yacht Club along the Mississippi River. Some smaller boats had heat damage. No one was injured.

Several fire departments answered the alarm. Fire crews rotated in and out from warming shelters brought in for them.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

