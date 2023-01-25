BRIDGETON, Mo. – A fire damaged part of a Bridgeton gas station store Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened at the BP gas station in the 11000 block of St. Charles Rock Road. Fire crews say no one was hurt, and the fire was under control within 12 minutes of responding.

Investigators say the fire possibly started due to an overloaded electrical system. Someone inside the building smelled smoke, noticed the flames and quickly prompted others to evacuate the building.

The BP is currently closed due to some electrical component issues and water damage. Crews will inspect the store before determining when it might be able to reopen.