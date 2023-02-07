HILLSBORO, Mo. – A fire led to significant damages Tuesday morning at a Hillsboro food pantry.

The fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 21000 block of MO-21 Bus. Crews arrived to the scene within minutes of learning about the fire, saving the building from a possible total loss.

A spark from a nearby incinerator led to pallets of materials catching on fire. The fire mainly damaged the roof and attic of the building, though crews prevented further significant interior damage.

No one was hurt during the fire. The food pantry is considered an essential part of the Hillsboro community.

“So many of the central Jefferson County residents rely on the food pantry. To lose this building would have been devastating to our community,” said the Hillsboro Fire Protection District via Facebook.