WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – A fire that broke out overnight damaged a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning.

According to reports, that fire started just after 3:00 a.m. It was at a home on Pasadena Avenue near I-44 and Edgar Road.

Flames were showing in the back of the house when firefighters arrived. The people who live there got out without serious injuries. Crews from Webster Groves, Rock Hill, and Shrewsbury answered the alarm.

No word yet on what caused the fire. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.