ST. LOUIS – A large fire caused extensive damage to a north St. Louis auto shop Friday afternoon.

Investigators say multiple cars caught on fire around 1 p.m. Friday at the auto shop, which is located in the Kingshighway East neighborhood near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Marcus Avenue.

St. Louis firefighters deployed a few lines to get the flames out while battling extreme heat. Crews stayed hydrated with a cooler nearby. It’s unclear how much damage the fire might have caused in terms of costs.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire. Crews also responded to a large truck fire along I-70 near downtown St. Louis early Friday morning.