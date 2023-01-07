ST. LOUIS – A two-alarm fire led to significant damage Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis church.

The fire happened at a church known as “The Sanctuary” at the intersection of Rosalie Street and Red Bud Avenue in the O’Fallon neighborhood.

Investigators say the church is usually vacant, but one person was inside when it caught on fire. One person in the basement kicked out some windows and got out of the building with some assistance from firefighters.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, and it’s unknown if the man inside the church basement started it.

David Neighbors of the St. Louis Fire Department tells FOX 2 that the building is in unstable condition. Due to the instability of the building, it’s unclear whether firefighters might enter it later to assess damage.

Throughout its history, the church has been home to the North Campus Partnership, ran by former St. Louis Alderman Antonio French.

Additional details are limited. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.