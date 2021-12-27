Fire damages storage facility in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Bomb and Arson is investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire at Uncle Scotty’s Mini-Storage off Pershall Road.



Crews responded to the facility at around 5:30 a.m. Monday and had to fight the blaze with hand lines due to the narrow space between units.

“The width of them is that you can get a car down there and a vehicle, but to make a raise with an aerial ladder just wasn’t our option,” said North County Fire & Rescue Chief Keith Goldstein.

Five units sustained fire damage while a dozen sustained smoke damage as firefighters contained the blaze over the next five fours.



“I tried to salvage what could be salvaged,” said renter Anthony Taylor, who lost an estimated $9,000 in equipment inside his ruined unit. “Sometimes things just happen and you can’t help it.”



Impacted renters were able to claim damaged items during the afternoon and document items for insurance purposes. Items inside the units included furniture, automobiles, construction equipment, and paint.

“People store everything they own after they move out or they use them for small little businesses,” said Goldstein. “It’s just a tragedy that people lost everything that they had stored.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.