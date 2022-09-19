ST. LOUIS – Rooftop bar and bistro Vin de Set, just south of Downtown, was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday morning.

The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the restaurant located on Chouteau near 21st Street. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the rooftop bar. The fire spread to inside the restaurant which then suffered heavy water damage.

Officials said no one was injured. It is unknown at this time how the fire started. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.