Fire Department rescues person on a cliff in Lake St. Louis

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo – The Lake St. Louis Fire Protection District (LSLFPD) has announced that they rescued a subject on a cliff behind a business on Lake St. Louis Blvd.

They say units arrived on the scene and determined that they would need to perform a high-angle rescue. The county USAR team was sent to the scene. This is a team that is trained in technical rescue and the special equipment that is needed, it is made of members from all departments across the county.

LSLFPD reports that ropes were set for rescuers to reach the subject and rescuers were sent below to help in case the subject would fall.

The subject moved as rescuers were coming down for the rescue. They ended up first on a lower cliff then on a dam.

LSLFPD says the subject eventually went into the lake and Chief 9200 came with a boat to assist the situation.