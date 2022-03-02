Person hoisted out of hole next to a Fenton road by emergency crews

FENTON, Mo. – Fire crews responded to an incident Wednesday morning in Fenton, Missouri.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene on Arbor Terrace near Gravois Road. A person was hoisted out of a hole by emergency crews. That person was then put on a stretcher and taken away from the scene by ambulance.

A tweet from the High Ridge Fire District said they had crews “dispatched to a confined space rescue” at about 9:20 a.m. It is unknown at this time how the person got stuck in the hole. There was also an AT&T truck at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

